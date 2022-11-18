Owner of Bradenton's Tide and Moon Jewelry teaches craft

BRADENTON, Fla. — Giving back to the community through art: that's the mission of one local business owner in Bradenton.

Laura Shely owns Tide and Moon Jewelry.

She said she started making jewelry by doodling as a teenager, and it has since turned into her passion.

"My mom was a missionary who went to Mexico all the time," Shely said. "She was fluent in Spanish, and she had many friends there. And when I fell on some hard times at 18, she took my jewelry designs and had them made into sterling silver jewelry by her friends in Mexico."

Today, she holds classes almost daily to help teach others.

"I saw a need for it, and I decided I'd like to give back and have other people learn what I do to carry on the tradition," Shely said. "I started teaching out of my garage to three of my friends to see if they thought that I would be a good instructor."

Shely holds classes six days a week, day and night, at her studio downtown.

You can also find handmade stonework jewelry for sale.