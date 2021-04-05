Watch
Over 300 inmates being relocated from Manatee County Jail due to the water breach at Piney Point

McKenna King
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 04, 2021
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — MANATEE COUNTY, Fla - Manatee County Jail is relocating over 300 inmates due to the water breach at Piney Point.

Randy Warren, the Public Information Officer with Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement that they will be moving 345 inmates to a secure location to make room for the remaining 721 inmates in the upper level of the jail.

The location the 345 inmates will be moved to is not being released for security purposes.

"Sheriff Rick Wells and staff are still in constant communication with officials on the situation. We aren’t expecting more than a foot of water on jail property, in the worst case scenario," Warren said.

