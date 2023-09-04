Oil spill at SeaPort Manatee prompts Coast Guard investigation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — SeaPort Manatee is under investigation by the Coast Guard after a crude oil leak.

The Coast Guard was notified of the contamination Friday morning by a member of their National Response Center.

Nicole Groll is the public information officer for the Coast Guard Tampa Bay and said crews immediately went into action after learning of the crude oil leak.

"Initially, about 1,400 feet of boom was deployed around the area, and then contractors were enlisted to help our on-scene responders," Groll said

Ray Castro hit the waters of Tampa Bay Monday morning around 6 o'clock and said the waters were still pristine.

"On the waters, the environment was healthy. The waters were clear. You could see a lot of fish activity," Castro said.

He's hoping it stays that way after news of the crude oil leak.

"That is a heavy impact on the environment. You can kill off a lot of species of fish," Castro said.

Since Friday, Groll said nearly 15,000 gallons of the oil and water mixture have been recovered, and the oil has been contained to the facility..

Pollution responders are also working to clean off any ship hulls that were impacted by the oil.

Groll said the spill happened at Berth 9 near the parking lot area.

"The pollution cleanup folks, they will either vacuum it all up to either transport it to dispose of it safely," Groll said.

There's no word on how much oil spilled, the cause of the spill, or how long it will take to clean the contaminated areas.

Groll said the Coast Guard and a third-party cleanup crew will remain for as long as needed.

As of Monday, Groll said business has not been disrupted, and the oil has not leaked into Tampa Bay.

ABC Action News contacted a representative with SeaPort Manatee. However, they referred us back to the Coast Guard.

To report an oil spill, call 800-424-8802.

