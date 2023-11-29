Officials searching for suspect who shot into Palmetto home, injuring man

PALMETTO, Fla. — A man was shot when an unknown suspect fired into a Palmetto home Wednesday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect fired multiple times into the house in the 3700 block of 37th Street East around 8 a.m. The victim, 47, was shot in the leg.

Deputies assisted the victim before he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials added that a 10-year-old girl cut her toe during the gunfire, but they're unsure if it was a direct cause. She was treated and released.

Detectives believe it was a targeted incident and are currently pursuing several leads.

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011. Those wanting to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward should contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS).