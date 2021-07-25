Officials searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Desoto Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect in a confrontation with the victim in front of the location.

During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim and then left the area. The victim was found dead, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is described as an unknown age white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a white tank top. The suspect was also seen leaving in a grey or silver sedan with another man.

At this time, the sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at (941) 861-5800 or 911.