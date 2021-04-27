North Port Police Department employee charged with 6 felony counts surrounding narcotics, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port Police Department employee was arrested late Monday night.

Police said after an internal employee came forward with concerns, an investigation was started into Forensic Supervisor Tracy Gold, 48.

Gold has been charged with six felony counts surrounding narcotics, police said. Four of the felony charges are for illegal possession of different types of prescription pills. There are two additional felony charges for having amounts equating to trafficking the pills.

Gold has held the title of Forensic Supervisor since March 2017.

"Nobody within our agency is above the law. Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions," Chief Todd Garrison.

Gold is being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

