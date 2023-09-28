No-swim advisory issued for Siesta Key and Caspersen beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. — A no-swim advisory was issued for Siesta Key and Caspersen beaches Thursday by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota).

A no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed federal guidelines for safe swimming.

That bacteria indicates fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

Health officials said enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and may indicate an increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes.

DOH-Sarasota conducts saltwater beach water quality monitoring at all Sarasota County beaches once a week as part of Florida’s Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Click here for more information on the samples taken at beaches across Sarasota County or their levels of enterococci bacteria.