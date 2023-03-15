Watch Now
No injuries reported after 2 fires in Venice mobile home community; clubhouse sustains extensive damage

Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 15, 2023
VENICE, Fla. — A clubhouse at a Venice mobile home community suffered extensive damage from a fire early Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

Officials were called to the Bay Indies clubhouse shortly after 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Embers from the clubhouse fire led to a second fire at a nearby manufactured home. The woman inside that home got out safely and called 911, officials with the city said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The state fire marshal has been called to the scene.

