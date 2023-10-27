Newly launched court working with kids at higher risk for human trafficking

SARASOTA, Fla — Most people probably wouldn't associate healing with a courthouse.

But back in August, the folks with anti-trafficking nonprofit Selah Freedomtold ABC Action News that healing is the primary goal of a newly launched juvenile court division in Sarasota.

"It's a great way to not let that youth fall through the cracks," said the nonprofit's clinical director, Samantha Kolb.

It's called OPTIONS Court—which stands for "Offering Potentially Trafficked Individuals Opportunities or Options Now."

We sat down with 12 Judicial Circuit Court Judge Andrea McHugh, who presides over this division, to get an update on its launch.

"Especially with juveniles, the goal is always rehabilitation," she said.

Judge McHugh told ABC Action News the monthly "therapeutic court" had its first meeting in early October.

Its goal is to identify kids and teens who have opened criminal cases, have been removed from their homes, or both.

She said the court has found that these factors, and others like running away from home, put kids at greater risk for human trafficking.

"They're extremely vulnerable to traffickers. Because you have to remember that that child, that your,h probably doesn't have a great understanding of what real love feels like," said Judge McHugh.

Once they're identified, the kids meet as a group to review their cases and set small monthly goals that will hopefully set them on the right path.

"You know what we're trying to do here is we're trying to intervene as early as possible because a lot of times it takes several attempts from professionals to get through to somebody that this life is healthy and not safe for you," said Judge McHugh.

McHugh said so far, the reception from the kids has been pretty good—though she added that this court division will need the community's help to support them as they work toward a better future.

"They need mentors. They need people that care about them. And so, the Guardian ad Litem program is a great way to get involved," she said.