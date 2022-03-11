New temporary exhibit showcases plight of sharks opens at Mote Marine Aquarium

SARASOTA, Fla. — A brand new temporary exhibit is now open at the Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota.

It's called Sharks on Assignment by award-winning National Geographic Photographer Brian Skerry.

The exhibit showcases his photographs and experience with sharks. He's spent more than 10,000 hours underwater with them hoping to bring awareness to the plight of sharks and how important they are to our waters.

Stephanie Kettle, Public Relations Manager at Mote Marine Aquarium said "I think it's a great opportunity to, you know, feel inspired through art and photography, while also visiting the aquarium and seeing the sharks that we have here on-site as well to kind of really just, you know, build that empathy and compassion for sharks and their status around the world."

The aquarium also just finished its re-design of the Florida Watershed exhibit, adding two new species The Roseate Spoonbill and a Gopher Tortoise.