New superintendent named for Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After a lengthy interview process, Sarasota County Schools named a new superintendent Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools’ (HCPS) Chief Academic Officer and Deputy Superintendent Terry Connor was chosen by school board members due to his "proven track record of strengthening the academic experience for all students with an emphasis on rigorous instruction."

Connor joined Hillsborough County Public Schools in Spring 2020, where he helped expand dual language and Spanish immersion programs and increased access to accelerated coursework for students.

“I am thrilled for Sarasota County; the school board could not have selected a better leader,” Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said. “Terry has contributed significantly to our work here in Hillsborough County and has helped create conditions that allow our students and teachers to make great strides."

Connor previously served as Chief Academic Officer and Chief of Secondary Education in Clay County and as a principal and teacher in Duval County.