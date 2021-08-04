New FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could impact Manatee County homeowner premiums

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is letting residents know that new FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could impact insurance rates.

The new map goes into effect on August 10. Most of FEMA's Flood Insurance Rate Map changes have occurred in the coastal areas of Manatee County and Gamble Creek in East Manatee. Manatee County property owners can verify if their flood zone or base flood elevation (BFE) is changing at mymanatee.org/FloodZoneChanges.

Manatee County in 2019 hosted open house meetings and notified an estimated 10,000 local property owners that their property was either going into or coming out of a flood zone as a result of the new maps. Property owners are encouraged to talk to their flood insurance agent and obtain flood insurance before Aug. 10 to avoid potentially higher rates later.

The county says if the flood zone or BFE for a property changes, the flood insurance rate and the requirement to carry a flood policy may also change. By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are located in areas at high risk of flooding.

Standard homeowners, business owners, and renters' insurance policies typically don't cover flood damage; consequently, flood insurance for financial protection is an important consideration for everyone subject to flood risks.

Manatee County reminds the public that flood zone and evacuation zones are not the same things. One is used to determine your insurance rate and risk of flooding. The other is used to determine when you should evacuate during a hurricane or tropical storm.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.