New College partners with local hotels to relocate students amid air quality concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — New College of Florida (NCF) announced a partnership with local hotels to help house students after a report of poor air quality in one of the dorms.

NCF Interim President Corcoran made the decision to close all Pei dorms after an engineering report showed air quality concerns.

Due to health and safety concerns, NCF arranged housing for students at neighboring hotels.

According to NCF, students will now occupy the entirety of the Home2Suites location just north of campus and a large portion of rooms at the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn. Upperclassmen will be housed in the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sarasota.

Students will still be able to move into their campus housing and hotel beginning Aug. 20.