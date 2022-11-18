New businesses finding home along Downtown Bradenton's Historic Old Main Street

BRADENTON, Fla. — Historic Old Main Street in Downtown Bradenton is full of local businesses and restaurants.

The Stoked Flamingo is one of the newest businesses along the strip, a men's clothing store with a unique style.

It's located on the bottom floor of a newer parking garage with four other businesses.

Matthew Peterson is the owner of the new store and was excited to bring his idea downtown.

"It's, you know, a new concept. It's a new part of this town," Peterson said. "It's just trying to provide something to not just Bradenton but south of the Bay Area that you don't see everywhere else."

Peterson has been open since May and said it's taken a little bit of time for people to realize they're open.

"A lot of times, people come on Saturday and just think it's a weekend pop-up, but it's seven days a week," Peterson said. "The community has been great."

You can find The Stoked Flamingo on Instagram and Facebook.