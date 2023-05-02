New beach mat provides wheelchair access at Manatee Public Beach

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new beach mat in Manatee County will provide wheelchair access to the Gulf.

The county said the T-shape, 100-foot-long mat was installed at Manatee Public Beach. It pushes 100 feet into the 400-foot wide beach with a 12-foot "landing area" at the end which the county said will allow users to rest and enjoy the surf, sand and sunsets.

The mat is made of recycled metals and will stay in place year-round, except in the case of a severe storm.

Manatee County Government

“We have been wanting to do this for years,” said Carmine DeMilio, Deputy Director for Parks and Grounds and ADA Coordinator for Manatee County’s Property Management Department. "This is another step to help accommodate the disabled community and provide access to world-class amenities and award-winning beaches."

The mat is the latest initiative by the county to meet the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).