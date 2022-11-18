Nearly a dozen development projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'

BRADENTON, Fla. — Like many places across Tampa Bay, Bradenton is continuing to grow as people flock to the friendly city.

"Being just that family-oriented connection, and also while growing, to still celebrate the future," Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said.

Ask Brown, and he'll tell you everything he loves about the city. The list is long.

"We have a flavor of everything that can actually give somebody something in the tourism part of it," Brown said. "And it's what we're going to do as a city as we go through what's going to happen on our city hall property, which is right on the river that really gives an opportunity for future developments," Brown said.

The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.

City Hall and BPD would then relocate somewhere else.

"Well, I think everybody realized that there's going to be growth, but they want smart growth," Rob Perry, Bradenton City Administrator, said. "Smart Growth, to me, is controlled growth. So a mix of private development that provides affordable housing, business opportunities, economic development, along with the city infrastructure to support that development."

Right now, there are nearly a dozen private development projects going on within 14.4 miles of the city.

"About six or seven years ago, we finished the first of riverwalk and opened it up, and it's been a smashing success," Perry said. "People want to live on a coastline. And we're here. We have the Manatee River, where one of the most major river sources meets the Gulf of Mexico. It's beautiful, and it's picturesque."

Perry said they're trying to capitalize on projects that showcase the river, and even then, there's much more to offer.

"We have a world-class museum, a world-class performing arts center, an art center itself, two major hospitals, a downtown corridor, and a beautiful recreational riverwalk where people can be one with nature. It's a beautiful setting that has business and economic opportunities, lodging, housing, and it's a place where basically, an urban core can grow and provide more opportunity," Perry said.

The city is also working on about five major capital infrastructure projects to help meet the growing demand, too. Among those are underground utilities and new fire and police stations.