Myakka City mom gives birth at a fire station

MYAKKA CITY, FLA.- — A Myakka City couple said they are grateful to the firefighters and paramedics who safely delivered their child when they could not make it to a hospital.

Allee Noordzy said her judgment was off that morning and Her third child had plans of his own.

"I waited a little bit too long with my contractions and waking my husband up to get us ready to go to the hospital," said Allee Noordzy.

Noordzy said the nearest hospital was nearly 45 minutes away, but fire station 2 was just 5 minutes down the road.

Myakka City firefighters at fire station 2 on State Road 70 helped deliver her son.

"He called 911 to give the fire department a heads up that we were heading that way so they could expect us and when we got there they were opening the bay doors and they were expecting us to be there," said Noordzy.

"We were grateful because just a couple years ago that wasn't an option. Myakka is a pretty small town. They had just in the past couple of years just opened a second fire department, a second station. Just recently, Manatee County moved a medic unit out to station 1 which is awesome," said Cody Noordzy.

Baby Harry was born healthy at 3:51 a.m. on March 30. He weighed 9 lbs, 14 ounces.

Allee and her son were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

"I was almost 42 weeks pregnant so I was overdue," said Allee.

The couple said they are grateful to the firefighters and EMTs who helped deliver their baby. They later reunited with them.

"It was neat. I remember everybody from that night. It happened, but it was good to go back and actually talk with everybody. Everything happened so quick and didn't really have the chance to," said Cody.

"I was planning and hoping for an all-natural birth and um, I definitely got that, but of course I was expecting it to be at the hospital," laughed Allee.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking, but the fire medics handled it very well."

