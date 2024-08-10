Multi-agency resource center opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, fla — A facility designated to help Sarasota victims of Tropical Story Debby is now open

The Multi-Agency Resource Center is at Sarasota Christian Church, 2923 Ashton Road, Sarasota.

There will be local and state resources available.

The times and dates are:



9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 10

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12

Individuals are encouraged to call 311 if transportation to the resource center location is needed. These free rides from anywhere in Sarasota County to the resource center will be one way. When a resident is finished at the resource center, they should call 311 to request a ride home. No new rides going to the resource center will be accepted within one hour of closing and only return trips will occur during that time. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are also available.

Free rides are also available using Lyft to the resource center as well as Woodmere Park evacuation center. Rides can be accessed using the code DEBBYRELIEF24. This is valid for two rides up to $25 each until Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

COMMUNITY SUPPLIES

County teams will be in the Pinecraft, Laurel Meadows and Phillippi Creek communities daily starting today, Saturday from 1-6 p.m. distributing supplies to community members hardest hit by the storm.

Basic needs supplies may vary but may include buckets, hygiene kits, water, baby supplies, baby food and cleaning supplies.

For additional information, visit scgov.net or call 311.

CRISIS CLEANUP HOTLINE

If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Debby, call 1-844-965-1386 to be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities.

These groups may be able to assist with muck out, trees, tarps and debris. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through Friday, Aug. 23.

Please note: This hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration. Volunteers work free of charge and provide the tools necessary to complete the work. For more information, visit crisiscleanup.org [m9gkp4cab.cc.rs6.net].