Motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota.

Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 04, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota.

The crash was between a car and a motorcyclist who was traveling west on Clark Road, on the right lane, east of Sawyer Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the car was heading east on Clark Road, west of Sawyer Road, in the left turn lane, when they made a left turn in front of the approaching motorcycle.

The car collided with the front of the motorcycle, resulting in the motorcycle driver sustaining critical injuries, according to FHP.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital before being pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. According to the press release, investigators are attempting to ascertain how fast the motorcycle was traveling at the time of the crash.

