Motorcyclist hit by 2 vehicles on I-75, dies

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Northport motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning after being hit by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-75 in Sarasota, approaching mile-marker 180, at about 2:47 a.m. According to an FHP report, the motorcyclist then hit the back of a sedan being driven by a 26-year-old Estero man.

After the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and onto the southbound lanes of I-75, where he was hit by a semi-truck driven by a 45-year-old Orlando man.

A sedan being driven by a 38-year-old man from Orlando hit him next, the report stated.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody in the other vehicles were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.