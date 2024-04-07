Watch Now
Motorcyclist hit by 2 vehicles on I-75, dies

Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 10:51:36-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Northport motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning after being hit by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-75 in Sarasota, approaching mile-marker 180, at about 2:47 a.m. According to an FHP report, the motorcyclist then hit the back of a sedan being driven by a 26-year-old Estero man.

After the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and onto the southbound lanes of I-75, where he was hit by a semi-truck driven by a 45-year-old Orlando man.

A sedan being driven by a 38-year-old man from Orlando hit him next, the report stated.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody in the other vehicles were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

