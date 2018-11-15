Mom who used broken coffee mug as weapon in brawl with another mom at school bus stop arrested

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port mother has been arrested after police say she started a bloody fight with another mother at a school bus stop.

Leslie Arguelles, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery.

According to North Port Police, multiple witness accounts indicate that Arguelles was the aggressor in the incident. After being physically confronted, the other mother, Tiffani Cruz, used a coffee mug she was holding to fight back, hitting Arguelles in the head and neck area, cutting her. During the altercation, the mug was broken and a piece of it was used by Arguelles as a weapon, cutting the victim.

The fight was witnessed by several students who were on the bus at the time of the incident.

While North Port Police say it started over an argument about parenting, Cruz claims they’ve had issues before. She says two weeks prior, she confronted Arguelles for yelling at another child at the bus stop.

Both women are recovering from their injuries, police say.

Arguelles was booked into Sarasota County jail Wednesday afternoon where she remains on a $15,000 bond.