Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton says goodbye after 84 years of old-school charm

Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton has been a bastion of "Old Florida" charm for 84 years.

There's the tram ride rumbling through 40 acres of orange groves and, oddly enough, an animal sanctuary.

There's the iconic soft-serve ice cream made with real oranges, plus the fresh-popped kettle corn made personally by owner Dean Mixon.

And don't forget wandering through the trippy Mixon maze.

Now, they're saying goodbye.

For reasons varying from financial to environmental—especially the heightened introduction of new pests and threats to crops—Mixon Fruit Farms will close for good on July 29.

"People are sad because we've always been here," said owner Janet Mixon. "We have people coming in all the time telling us about the memories they've made here. But they gave us good memories, too."

Manatee County has plans to convert much of the property into a public park, hopefully preserving some of the eccentricities, including a pavilion and koi pond.

Bayside Church will also take over warehouse space.

Janet and Dean plan to keep some tradition alive with a food truck—the Mixon Swirl—which will sell all of the farm's famous foods, including ice cream, kettle corn, nuts and Cuban sandwiches. The food truck concept will launch later this year.

Until then, Mixon Fruit Farms plans to go out in style, cranking out the food and fun and even hosting a July 8 farewell concert by famed kids entertainer Jack Hartmann.

There will also be an auction in the fall.

For more on Mixon Fruit Farms, go here.