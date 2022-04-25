Missing woman found dead in Sarasota Bay, police investigating

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a missing woman was found dead in Sarasota Bay on Saturday. Police believe the woman drowned and said foul play is not suspected.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Vista Drive just after 8:30 p.m. for a missing woman.

A police helicopter and marine unit responded, and found the woman in the bay, police said. She was pronounced dead by EMS.

No other information was immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

