Missing and endangered 25-year-old last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for citizens to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old woman reported missing and endangered in Bradenton.

Authorities said Alexa Henning was last seen driving away from her home in the 11000 Block of Savanah Lakes Dr. on Wednesday morning.

After she was reported missing, authorities said they found her abandoned vehicle at the north end of Logue Road near the Duette Park Conservation Area, about half an hour away from her home.

According to the sheriff's office, Henning has limitations and is considered to be endangered. Authorities did not specify what her limitations are.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011