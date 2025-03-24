Missing 13-year-old Sarasota girl found safe after public appeal for help

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says Amani M. Francis, the 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday, has been found safe.

Amani was last seen on Thursday, March 20 around 12 p.m. in the area of Martin Street and South Tuttle Avenue. She was described as being 5'1" with brown hair and hazel eyes at the time of her disappearance. She was wearing black or jean shorts, white sneakers, and a black sweater with yellow writing that read "Up North Traverse City Michigan."

The Sarasota police department thanks the public for their help and tips that led to Amani's safe recovery. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and return are still being reviewed. ABC Action News will update this story and social media as more information becomes available.