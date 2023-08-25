Mantra Fitness raising money through Pilates to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

SARASOTA, Fla. — Mantra Fitness, a Pilates studio, is helping raise money for those impacted by the wildfires on Maui.

The fires started on August 8 and mainly impacted West Maui. Officials said the fires became the deadliest natural disaster in state history.

Fires spread rapidly due to very dry conditions and powerful winds.

Mantra Fitness locations are hosting a community class on August 29 at 9:30 a.m. The studio is suggesting clients make a $35 donation to the Maui Strong Fund.

People do not have to be a member to attend.

"Mantra prides itself in its transformative workout, but also in the things we do to give back as a community, and we’re always looking for ways to contribute," said Kathy Covington, President and Founder of Mantra Fitness.

People who attend classes at Mantra Fitness may also donate to the fund. A QR code is available to studio members.

"Clients can scan the link, donate directly to the fund, and if they want to take the class on Tuesday, the 29 at 9:30 a.m., they can come take the class with the donation," said Sarah Metzler, General Manager of Mantra Fitness in Sarasota.

"I was heartbroken. I've never been to Hawaii or Maui myself, but anytime I hear about people who have gone there, they're like, it's the most beautiful place."

In October, Mantra Fitness will also host "Burn for Breast Cancer," a fundraising effort during breast cancer awareness month.

"We consider ourselves more than just a Pilates studio. We offer a high-intensity version of Pilates, but we're just so much more."

The class is supporting the Hawaii Community Foundation. To learn more, visit: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org

For more information on the August 29 class, visit: mantrafitness.com

Mantra Fitness also offers free introduction classes. Please email info@mantrafitness.com to sign up for a free class. Studios are in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, South Tampa, and South Orange County, California.