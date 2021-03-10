Manatee Schools providing kids free lunches over Spring Break

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Kids in Manatee County who are 18 and under can get free lunch and a snack during Spring Break.

The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department will provide the meals from March 15 through 19.

The lunches will be delivered via three mobile feeding buses at the following locations:



Bus #1 Bradenton Village Apartments 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Turner Chapel 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Palmetto Youth Center 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bus #2 Southeast High School 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Manatee Mobile Home Park 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Freedom Elementary School/Haile Middle School 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bus #3 Lee Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daughtrey Elementary School 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Ballard Elementary School 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



The meals can also be picked up at two drive-up/walk-up locations at Buffalo Creek Middle School from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and King Middle School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The buses will have indoor and outdoor seating to let the kids enjoy their meals.

