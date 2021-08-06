Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee school first in Florida to use smart bus safety technology

items.[0].videoTitle
New technology is coming to Manatee school buses.
School bus
Posted at 6:59 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:59:10-04

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee School for the Arts is the first school in the state to have new “super” buses with smart safety technology.

The new buses have anti-collision technology, online apps to view bus locations in real-time, GPS for drivers, student WiFi, and more.

The school says parents can see when a child enters or exits a bus and they get an alert when the bus is about five minutes away.

Bus driver Carol Johnson-Smith says she’s excited to have extra help getting kids to school safe.

"It's amazing just to see the difference. And looks can be deceiving. It still looks like a yellow bus, but it is definitely a higher functioning yellow bus," said Johnson-Smith.

Manatee School for the Arts is a public charter school that serves all of Manatee County and they have 16 buses with this new safety technology.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.