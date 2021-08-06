Manatee school first in Florida to use smart bus safety technology

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee School for the Arts is the first school in the state to have new “super” buses with smart safety technology.

The new buses have anti-collision technology, online apps to view bus locations in real-time, GPS for drivers, student WiFi, and more.

The school says parents can see when a child enters or exits a bus and they get an alert when the bus is about five minutes away.

Bus driver Carol Johnson-Smith says she’s excited to have extra help getting kids to school safe.

"It's amazing just to see the difference. And looks can be deceiving. It still looks like a yellow bus, but it is definitely a higher functioning yellow bus," said Johnson-Smith.

Manatee School for the Arts is a public charter school that serves all of Manatee County and they have 16 buses with this new safety technology.