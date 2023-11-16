Manatee elementary school employee arrested for molestation of student

BRADENTON, Fla. — An elementary school paraprofessional in Manatee County has been arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a student.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, after a student at Abel Elementary School told a relative about the crime.

The sheriff's office said a safety plan was then put in place and Mercado was removed from contact with children at the school as the investigation continued.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Mercado confessed to committing the crime on the victim at school. He was arrested and remains in the Manatee County Jail.

Detectives asked anyone who has information about the case or knows someone who could be a victim to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.