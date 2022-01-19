Manatee deputies arrest suspected murderer

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A Bradenton man is behind bars after he allegedly shot another man dead during an argument, deputies said.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, the victim, and another person were driving when an argument started. Deputies said the argument led to the suspect shooting the victim in the vehicle they were in near the Circle K on the 900 block of 30th Ave E in Bradenton.

Deputies said the victim’s body was then left on the side of the road on the 200 block of 77th Street in Palmetto, FL. The body was later discovered at this location.

According to deputies, the suspect and the other person in the car went back to a home where the suspect passed out on the couch. Family members later called 911 out of concern that the victim had not returned home.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies said they went to the suspect's home and told the alleged shooter to surrender. As the Manatee County SWAT team was responding, the suspect surrendered without incident.