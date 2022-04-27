Manatee County woman first to swim 21-miles around Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Last week, Julie Madison became the first person to swim the entire 21-mile circumference of Longboat Key.

"For comparison, that's pretty much like doing four marathons of running," she said. "So, it takes a lot. A lot of nutrition and a lot of coordination with the kayakers."

Madison was also the first person to swim the 17 miles around Anna Maria Island, something she’s done twice since December.

"Honestly, even at the worst parts of longboat key or any of the other swims I’ve done, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Madison said.

She said her mission is to inspire people to challenge themselves and to raise awareness for Forgotten Coast K9, an organization helping get service dogs to first responders and veterans. Her inspiration in contributing is the freedom veterans sacrificed to give us.

"To have that freedom to be who we want to be, I feel like its a disservice to them if we don’t live up to that expectations," Madison said.

To learn more about Forgotten Coast K9, click here.

