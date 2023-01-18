Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman is in critical condition after a garbage truck hit her walker Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said that on Jan. 17, around 9:21 a.m., a 71-year-old woman was walking west through the parking lot of Lake Bayshore Drive and using a walker to assist her.

A garbage truck traveling north in the parking lot collided with her walker and caused the woman to fall onto the pavement.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There have been no updates on her condition.

