Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 07:42:00-05

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman is in critical condition after a garbage truck hit her walker Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said that on Jan. 17, around 9:21 a.m., a 71-year-old woman was walking west through the parking lot of Lake Bayshore Drive and using a walker to assist her.

A garbage truck traveling north in the parking lot collided with her walker and caused the woman to fall onto the pavement.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There have been no updates on her condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

