Manatee County WIC celebrates breastfeeding week

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with two major events on Monday.

A walk will start at 9 a.m. promoting breastfeeding at the DOH-Manatee WIC Campus at 212 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton.

At 10 a.m., mothers and breast feeders of all ages are invited to the Big Latch-On under a tent in the butterfly garden.

"I think the biggest thing is knowing that support is out there and seeking out that support," said Melissa Rosenberg Ehrmann, Breastfeeding Coordinator Florida Department of Health Manatee County. "So WIC we provide which WIC is a Women, Infants and Children program, we provide breastfeeding classes during a woman's pregnancy, we also educate a lot on breastfeeding during the pregnancy to kind of get them prepared for that once it does begin, our class really focuses on getting off to a good start and then continuing with that breastfeeding journey."

The following are a few helpful links on breastfeeding:

