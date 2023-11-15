Manatee County waives adoption fees for shelters

Nearly 170 puppies and dogs that need a forever home are just sitting at Manatee County Animal Shelters, waiting to be adopted.

A recent influx of strays exceeding adoption rates have filled up the shelters' kennels.

The need to get pets into homes is so dire that Manatee County has waived all adoption fees until further notice.

“These dogs are so individually wonderful, and there's so many different types of them,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Manatee County Animal Welfare Division outreach and events specialist.

“We really, we really need the community's help right now.”

The waving of fees offer a cost savings of up to $50. Pets also come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

While the overcrowding issue is with dogs, animal welfare also has almost 75 cats up for adoption.

For those who can’t adopt, animal welfare staff said that even fostering can help. Volunteers are also always needed to help socialize the cats and dogs.

“If you're coming here to look for a pet and you already have a dog at home, please bring your dog with you so we can coordinate a meet and greet with the two pets.”

To adopt a dog from Manatee County Animal Welfare, you can visit their adoption center at 305 25th St. W., Palmetto. The adoption center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For cat adoptions, potential pet owners can visit Cat Town Adoption Center, 216 6th Ave. E., Bradenton. Cat Town is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.