Manatee County student creates award-winning software app for health care workers

PALMETTO, Fla. — A seventh-grade student from Buffalo Creek Middle School was recognized for creating a potentially life-saving software application known as "The Code Blue App."

Congressman Vern Buchanan awarded Jace Billingsley as the winner of the 2021 Congressional District App Challenge. The challenge was created to highlight the importance of computer science and STEM.

"I wanted to do something that could help save someone's life and that's more practical than coding a video game," said Jace Billingsley.

"I've always liked computers. About two years ago, I started teaching myself how to code," added Billingsley.

The 13-year-old said it took him about two months to create the app. The app is made for health care workers or staff to use during a "code blue," meaning when a person suffers from cardiac or respiratory failure in the hospital.

Health care workers may use the app to help administer medication, check for a pulse and do chest compressions. The app records the time for each step and is designed to follow the American Heart Association's guidelines to resuscitate a patient. The app also records the data needed for a patient's medical records.

"I want to keep improving the app and making it better. It would be awesome if someone saw it and they could use it in a hospital setting," said Billingsley.

For more information on The Code Blue App visit: https://thecodeblueapp.com.