Manatee County struggling to fill appointments as vaccine sign-up numbers drop

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is struggling to fill their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and they say it's concerning that more people are not signing up.

The Tom Bennet Park site in Manatee County is back open on Monday after being closed on Friday due to a lack of appointments.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jake Saur says 70% of people who have signed up for the vaccine do not respond to calls for their appointments.

1 in 4 people have been vaccinated in Manatee County, and the county says their goal is to have that number be 3 in 4.

But he says demand for the vaccine has gone down dramatically. Even with the new age ranges opening up, Saur says fewer people are registering for the vaccine.

"Our goal is 75%, so it's a little concerning that we're starting to see a decrease in demand for the vaccine," said Saur.

Saur says it could be because people are waiting for the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, but he says they don't expect to be getting it anytime soon.

Right now, the county is vaccinating anyone 40 and above. They are registering anyone 18 and over and will start vaccinating that age range next week.

