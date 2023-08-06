Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to 5107 14th Street West and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Gold Rush Arcade.

Deputies secured the scene and applied a tourniquet to the man's leg before EMS transported him to HCA Florida Blake Hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Deputies recovered evidence from the scene and are following several leads. However, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.