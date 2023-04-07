Manatee County ramps up security ahead of busy Easter weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Manatee County and soak up the sun on the white-sanded beaches. It's why the county and local law enforcement are ramping up security this Easter weekend.

Whether it's home or home away from home, people across the country are heading to the Sunshine State.

"We are from Louisville, Kentucky," beachgoer, Kaitlyn Gavin, said.

"We are from the Cleveland, Ohio, area. We came down to visit Grandma and Grandpa on the island. Back up in Cleveland, it's about 35 degrees, windy, cold and snowy. So, we came down to jump in the water to go swimming," beachgoer Gene Reddy said.

"We're originally from New Jersey and we've made our home here in Florida," beachgoer Lyn added.

Manatee County said this weekend is one of the busiest. It's why more than a dozen agencies will be out in full force.

"You will just see a lot of additional officers everywhere from Holmes Beach P.D. to Bradenton Beach P.D. Our code enforcement offers will also be out helping with traffic control and helping people get to where they need to get to and park as soon as possible and enjoy our beaches," Jodie Fiske, Interim Public Safety Director, said.

Fiske said the most significant concern this weekend is the number of people in the water and on the roads. She said ensuring emergency vehicles have clear access this weekend is a priority.

The County will also place barricades along Gulf Drive to help with traffic control.

"Traffic is brutal. It took us about an hour to get on the island yesterday and an hour today," Reddy said.

Manatee County is reminding people the bus is free and can take you to and from the beach, which should help alleviate some congestion.

Alcohol is also not allowed on beaches.