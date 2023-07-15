Manatee County officials work to control wild hog population

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials are working to control the feral hog population at numerous county properties.

Jerry Miller, a Senior Ranger with Manatee County Natural Resources, showed ABC Action News the traps the county uses to capture hogs at Duette Preserve, the county's largest preserve.

A feeder with corn attracts the animals into a pen. Miller can monitor the pen 24/7. Once he sees enough hogs in the pen, he can control the trap door using his cell phone.

"The problem we are facing is ecological problems. They're devastating our native plant communities, our native wildlife, our quail, turkey eggs, raiding the nest. They're eating our snakes," said Miller.

Wild hogs usually travel in small family groups (sounders) or alone. The hogs eat a variety of plants and animals. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they feed by rooting with their broad snouts, which can disturb the soil and ground cover vegetation.

Miller said the county began trapping the animals about three years ago. It is part of a pilot program that has expanded and evolved.

He hopes that controlling the population on county properties; prevents the hogs from moving into neighborhoods. The non-native species can destroy homeowners' lawns, making repairs costly.

"We're hopeful that this initiative benefits neighboring properties," said Miller.

"Getting rid of these hogs, they're similar to the invasive Burmese python in the Everglades. They're just wreaking havoc on the ecosystem."

The county works with Shogun Farms in Hillsborough County.

"We'll bring them to our holding pen at Duette Preserve when they'll be here for a short time until we contact Shogun Farms, picks them up, transfers them to be turned into artisanal products, bacon, pork chops," said Miller.

Since the program started, Miller estimates about 200 feral hogs have been captured.

For more information on Shogun Farms, visit: shogunfarms.com