3 students, including 13-year-old, charged for fighting and injuring school resource deputy: MCSO

PALMETTO, Fla. — Two students were arrested after a fight on a middle school campus on Monday, officials said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out at Buffalo Creek Middle School at 7320 69th Street East in Palmetto around 5:30 p.m. A school resource deputy assigned to the school saw the fight and tried to separate the students, both 14.

The sheriff's office said he was hit in the face several times, which injured his jaw.

Multiple deputies responded to a call for backup before taking the students into custody. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and later released.

One of the students arrested was charged with affray (fighting) and a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. The second student was also arrested, and a 13-year-old was charged through a juvenile referral.

Deputies said the 13-year-old claimed he was defending his cousin, who was being bullied.