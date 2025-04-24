Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee County man wins $1 million after buying $5 scratch-off card

Hundreds Fanned Out
Storyblocks
Employees in 20 states are about to see a pay increase as minimum wage rates are set to increase by Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Hundreds Fanned Out
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man claimed the top prize after he purchased a winning scratch-off card for $5.

The Florida Lottery said Ramon Torres, 69, won $1 million while playing the Double Your Money scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum of $605,016, which he claimed at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

Torres bought his winning ticket from Cottage Mini Mart in Bradenton, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.


"These should be freak accidents, not a natural disaster"

Dozens of Florida State University students and community allies marched through the streets of Tallahassee on Wednesday, demanding urgent action from state lawmakers on gun reform after a deadly campus shooting that left two dead and at least six others wounded.

FSU students march on Capitol, demand gun reform after deadly shooting

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.