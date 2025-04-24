Manatee County man wins $1 million after buying $5 scratch-off card

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man claimed the top prize after he purchased a winning scratch-off card for $5.
The Florida Lottery said Ramon Torres, 69, won $1 million while playing the Double Your Money scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum of $605,016, which he claimed at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.
Torres bought his winning ticket from Cottage Mini Mart in Bradenton, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.
