Manatee County man wins $1 million after buying $5 scratch-off card

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man claimed the top prize after he purchased a winning scratch-off card for $5.

The Florida Lottery said Ramon Torres, 69, won $1 million while playing the Double Your Money scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum of $605,016, which he claimed at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.

Torres bought his winning ticket from Cottage Mini Mart in Bradenton, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.