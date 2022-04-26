Manatee County man accused of luring 5-year-old girl to his home and sexually battering her

PALMETTO, Fla. — A man in Manatee County is accused of luring a 5-year-old girl to his home during a neighborhood birthday party and sexually battering her. Detectives believe there are more victims.

Christopher Thompson, 44, of Palmetto, is also accused of forcing the young girl to watch sexual material that involved a child and adult man.

The sheriff's office said they were notified by the victim's parents on Sunday, the day the alleged assault took place.

Authorities said the victim was attending her friend's birthday party when Thompson lured her across the street to his home. After the alleged battery, the sheriff's office said Thompson told the girl not to say anything and went back to the party.

When detectives served a search warrant on Thompson's home, authorities said they were approached by several neighbors concerned for their own children.

Inside Thompson's home, detectives said they found images that led them to believe he has committed lewd acts on multiple young girls. The sheriff's office said detectives removed a "significant" number of electronics on which they found child pornography.

Thompson was arrested and charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images, production, and possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and expects additional charges to be filed.

Anyone with information on additional victims is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.