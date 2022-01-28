Manatee County Jail employee arrested, charged after drugs found in cells

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County Jail employee has been arrested and charged for taking drugs inside the facility, according to Manatee County Sherriff’s Office.

On the morning of Friday, Jan. 28, Gretchen Rupprecht, 65, admitted to "her involvement in the scheme to introduce contraband into the facility" after deputies and K9 officers found drugs inside two separate cells during a search on Sunday, Jan. 23.

"A subsequent joint investigation between the Investigative Bureau, Corrections Investigative Unit, and Professional Standards Staff implicated a Food Services Crew Leader who was associated with one of the inmates involved," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Rupprecht, per the sheriff's office, was hired and assigned to Food Services in June of 2020.

She was immediately fired after being arrested and is charged with two counts of Introduction of Contraband.

The sheriff's office said at least three inmates are also facing charges for their involvement. At this time, both criminal and internal investigations continue.