Manatee County honors FHP trooper for blocking drunk driver from hitting Skyway 10K runners

BRADENTON, Fla. — In honor of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who risked her life to save others, Manatee County commissioners declared March 22, 2022, "Trooper Toni Schuck Day."

On Tuesday, commissioners spoke of the bravery Trooper Schuck showed on March 6 by using her car as a shield to block an accused drunk driver from hitting thousands of runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the Skyway 10K.

Trooper hailed a hero for blocking impaired driver near Skyway 10K

"Trooper Schuck acted incredibly bravely and incredibly selflessly," said Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Manatee County commission chairman.

Commissioners awarded Schuck with a plaque and she was also given the key to the city of Bradenton for her heroism.

WFTS In honor of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who risked her life to save others, Manatee County commissioners declared March 22, 2022, "Trooper Toni Schuck Day."

"I’m glad she didn’t get past me and I’m glad it was me and nobody else got hurt," said Schuck.

FHP said the drunk driver, a Sarasota woman, was three times over the legal limit and faces several charges.

Schuck is a 47-year-old mother of two and a 26-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.