Manatee County hiring 9-1-1 dispatchers

BRADENTON, Fla. — As Manatee County grows so does the amount of people who need help, and now the county needs help answering those calls.

"We are taking more calls than we ever have," said Rick Gisolf, 9-1-1 dispatch operations manager for Manatee County.

Now because of the county’s continued growth, there are eight new 9-1- 1 dispatch positions open. And though the job isn’t for everyone, Manatee County public safety director Jake Saur says if you want to help people this is one of the best ways to do it.

"They are the first, first responders in the community. They don’t just answer the call and direct police and fire where to go, they’re actually giving instructions to the caller including first aid, how to do CPR, and how to keep people safe," said Saur.

If you're interested to learn more about how to apply click here.