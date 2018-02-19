Sister of murder victim Janessa Shannon has been reported missing in Manatee County

Mary Stringini
5:34 AM, Feb 19, 2018
BRADENTON, Fla. — The search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

Jalyssa Shannon, 12, was last seen leaving her home on 65th Avenue West in Bradenton on foot around 9 p.m. Sunday. When Jalyssa didn't return home after being gone for several hours, her mother called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to report her missing.

Jalyssa's sister, 13-year-old Janessa Shannon, went missing in July 2017 but was found murdered a few weeks later.

Janessa's father, Nahshon Shannon, was arrested in October, accused of killing his own daughter. He is facing charges of first-degree felony murder, as well as aggravated child abuse, for the death of Janessa Shannon.

Jalyssa is 4-foot-11-inches tall, approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a black shirt and capri pants.

If Jalyssa is seen and/or located please contact a local law enforcement agency.

