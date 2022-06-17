Watch
Manatee County deputy fired, arrested for stalking ex: MCSO

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 17, 2022
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Manatee County was fired and arrested for stalking an ex-girlfriend, the sheriff's office said on Friday.

Authorities said William Fickey, 27, was arrested Friday morning in Bradenton. The sheriff's office said Fickey is also on active duty with the Army Reserves.

The sheriff's office said internal affairs got a complaint on Monday, June 13, from the victim's mother that said Fickey was stalking her daughter.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned Fickey contacted the victim repeatedly while on military deployment despite her desire to be left alone.

The victim and her family told the sheriff's office that her relationship with Fickey started in March 2019, turned "unhealthy" and ended in October 2021 when the victim broke up with Fickey.

The sheriff's office said in the months that followed, Fickey continued to reach out to the victim and made threatening statements through a variety of means.

“Fickey did not respect the wishes of this victim, he ignored her numerous requests to leave her alone, and as a result, he willingly broke the law,” said Sheriff Rick Wells. “His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not expectable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff's office said Fickey was hired in January 2020 and worked as a bailiff prior to his deployment in August 2021. An internal investigation and criminal investigation remain ongoing.

