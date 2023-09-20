Manatee County couple arrested for possession, creation of child abuse material

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County couple was arrested last week for sexually abusing several underage victims and taking photos and videos of their crimes, officials said on Wednesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they received multiple tips in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the media, which were transmitted over Facebook between Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.

After the images were verified as child exploitation material, detectives determined the transmission came from an address in the 5000 block of 23rd Street West, Bradenton.

On Sept. 13, the sheriff's office made contact with Campany and Bassler, Jr. and conducted a search of the home after a warrant was served. Forensics said they found numerous exploitation images and videos showing the couple engaging in the abuse on multiple electronics the sheriff's office seized, including a tablet.

Detectives said they know of three victims ranging in age from 10 months to 10 years old and that Bassler, Jr., and Campany confessed to the crimes.

On Sept. 14, Campany was arrested for capital sexual battery, and Bassler, Jr. was arrested on the same charge the following day. They both face additional charges for possession, transmission and production of child pornography.

Detectives believe there could be more victims, and anyone who suspects a child had contact with Bassler, Jr. or Campany should contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2522.