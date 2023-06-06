Manatee County Commissioners vote unanimously to allow employees to carry concealed firearms at work

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a matter of minutes, all seven Manatee County commissioners voted in favor of allowing county employees to carry concealed firearms to work.

The police will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

"I would much rather have our staff be able to defend themselves should something happen than be sitting ducks," Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said.

The discussion to change the police began in April.

Commissioner Baugh cited the number of shootings across the country as a reason for the change. Her fellow commissioners mirrored her thoughts.

"This is something that is necessary. Especially in this day in age where there are certain situations that happen," Commissioner Jason Bearden said.

Not everyone is on board with the new policy.

In public documents, Manatee County citizens expressed their concern to commissioners.

One person wrote, "The personnel policy allowing concealed firearms in the workplace will only create more possibility for deadly mistakes."

Another person added, "I don't understand why this policy is even up for consideration."

Jeanette Eubanks Kelly rushed to Tuesday morning's commission meeting in hopes her plea would change the minds of commissioners.

"I just have a few things to say. Unbelievable," Kelly said.

Kelly said her fears range from an employee's mental stability to general public safety.

"I just thought that it was improper for them to want to give people the right to carry a concealed weapon in a public place," Kelly said.

Her pleas didn't budge the commission from voting in favor.

Commissioner James Satcher said the change will allow employees an added layer of protection when and if needed.

"The only people who we are helping out are the employees who are coming to work every day and right now, they have a serious disadvantage. We want to give them those options if they feel comfortable to arm themselves," Commissioner Satcher said.

Employees will have to follow certain rules if they opt to take a gun to work. County employees can't have any felony or domestic violence charges and have to keep the firearm concealed at all times.

ABC Action News reached out to the surrounding bay area counties and asked if they had similar policies in place or if they have considered changing them.

Polk and Pasco County representatives said they do not allow their employees to conceal and carry inside government buildings.

A representative with Hillsborough County said, "Employees who have a concealed weapons permit are allowed to have weapons secured in their private vehicles parked on County property. The County is evaluating the impact of new state legislation, effective July 1, on this policy."