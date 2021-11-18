Manatee County Commissioner pushes to raise funds for 16 families displaced by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two weeks ago, Manatee County commissioner Kevin VanOstenbridge was doing a ride-along with deputies when they responded to a fire at the Aaron Lake Apartments in Bradenton.

The four-alarm fire displaced 16 families and sent six people to the hospital, including four children.

Miraculously no one was killed. But the families lost everything and have nowhere to live. This is why the commissioner is spearheading a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for them.

"When the sun came up the next morning that wasn’t the end of the story. We’re thrilled that night that lives were saved but when the sun comes up the next morning these people need to go on with their lives," said VanOstenbridge.

So far the campaign has raised more than $13,000 that will be divided equally among the 16 families. But VanOstenbridge is asking for a final push from the public to donate if they can to help the families get through the holidays.

If you'd like to donate click here.